A 15-year-old man is being treated at Makarion hospital inNicosia after an accident.

Yesterday afternoon, a car driven by 52-year-old collided with a bicycle driven by the 15-year-old at Dimokratias Street, under conditions that are being investigated.

Due to the accident ther 15-year-old was transferred tothe Nicosia Gneral Hospital and then to Makarion due to his age. He suffered se3rious injuries.

The Nicosia traffic is investigating the accident.