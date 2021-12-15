NewsLocal15-year-old missing from place of residence (PHOTO)

15-year-old missing from place of residence (PHOTO)

Police are looking for 15-year old Chama Abdoulrahman from Somalia, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since 04.00 on Tuesday, 14 December.

The Police have released his photo aiming to collect information that might lead to his finding.

The 15-year-old is 1.80-1.85 metres tall, thin with dark eyes and curly dark hair, short at the side and longer at the top of his head, in a Rasta hairstyle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

By gavriella
