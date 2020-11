Police are looking for 15-year old Angela (Angel) Ioannou, who has been reported missing from her place of residence in Nicosia since 6 November.

Angela is 1.70 metres tall, of average build with long blond-brown hair, green at the edges. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)