Police are looking for information that might help finding Luciana Nicoleta Pislea, 15, from Romania, who has been missing as of 25 June 2021 from her house in Limassol.

Luciana is described as 1.65, thin, with long brown-red hair. She was last seen wearing short blue jeans and a whitel short-sleeve blouse.

Anyone with any information should contact the Limassol CID at 25-805057 or the nearest Police Station, or the Citizens’ Line at 1460.