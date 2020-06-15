15 year old caught driving truck on motorway

A 15 year old was caught driving a truck on the Limassol-Nicosia highway on Monday as the registered owner sat in the vehicle next to him.

Police said that officers from the HQ’s traffic unit had stopped the truck for checks near the Nisou exit at around 9.40 am.

They found the teen driving, with the registered owner as co-driver.

The truck was pulling a wagon which did not have MOT. Moreover, the truck did not have a tachograph while the road tax had expired at the end of 2019.

The teen had no licence and was not covered by the insurance.

Both he and the registered driver were taken to the police station where they were charged in writing. Police investigations continue.