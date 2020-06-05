15 year old caught behind wheel, in possession of laughing gas

A 15 year old was caught behind the wheel near Xylophagou yesterday evening and in his car police found laughing gas and offensive weapons, CNA reports.

It said that Famagusta traffic police stopped a car on the Rizoelia-Ayia Napa highway, near the Xylophagou exit.

It was being driven by a 15 year old. Police searched the vehicle and found brass knuckles, a club, three unused laughing gas vials, seven balloons and two canisters with used vials which were taken in as evidence.

Xylophagou police station are investigating.