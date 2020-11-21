15 rapid antigen testing sites to operate island-wide on Sunday

The Health Ministry issued on Saturday the list of the locations island-wide where the general population can take a rapid antigen test on Sunday, 22 November.

Those are as follows:

District Location Time Paphos Papantoniou supermarket car park (Ellados Avenue) 9 am-5 pm 2. Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue (in front of the Citizen Service Centre) 9 am-5 pm Limassol 1. Gregori Afxendiou Square (district administration office) 9 am-5 pm 2. Alfamega supermarket car park, Linopetra 9 am-5 pm 3. Limassol Shopping Centre, Polemidia (former Orphanides) 9 am-5 pm 4. Eleftheria Square, Episkopi 9 am-5 pm Larnaca Livadia (Stelios Andreou supermarket car park) 9 am-5 pm 2. Kornos community medical centre 9 am-5 pm 3. Europe Square 9 am-5 pm Famagusta Ayios Georgios church, Dherynia 9 am-5 pm Nicosia Mall of Cyprus (Entrance 2 square) 11 am-7 pm 2. Alphamega supermarket car park, Engomi 9 am-5 pm 3. Events room of Kakopetria old community council 9 am-5 pm 4. Jumbo car park, Lakatamia 10 am-5 pm 5. Eleftheria Square (start of Ledra Street) 8 am-5 pm

The rapid antigen testing programme was launched on 16 November and is part of a government effort to evaluate the epidemiological situation amongst the general population in Cyprus.

The programme is addressed to all citizens and especially those in professions that come into contact with the public, front-line professionals and goods distributors.

Citizens will be advised on their test result by text message within 24 hours or in writing, if they so wish, by the mobile units within 30 minutes from the sample collection.

(File photo)