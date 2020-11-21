News Local 15 rapid antigen testing sites to operate island-wide on Sunday

15 rapid antigen testing sites to operate island-wide on Sunday

The Health Ministry issued on Saturday the list of the locations island-wide where the general population can take a rapid antigen test on Sunday, 22 November.

Those are as follows:

District Location Time
Paphos
  1. Papantoniou supermarket car park (Ellados Avenue)
 9 am-5 pm
2.     Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue (in front of the Citizen Service Centre) 9 am-5 pm
Limassol 1. Gregori Afxendiou Square (district administration office) 9 am-5 pm
2. Alfamega supermarket car park, Linopetra 9 am-5 pm
3. Limassol Shopping Centre, Polemidia (former Orphanides) 9 am-5 pm
4. Eleftheria Square, Episkopi 9 am-5 pm
Larnaca
  1. Livadia (Stelios Andreou supermarket car park)
 9 am-5 pm
2. Kornos community medical centre 9 am-5 pm
3. Europe Square 9 am-5 pm
Famagusta
  1. Ayios Georgios church, Dherynia
 9 am-5 pm
Nicosia
  1. Mall of Cyprus (Entrance 2 square)
 11 am-7 pm
2. Alphamega supermarket car park, Engomi 9 am-5 pm
3. Events room of Kakopetria old community council 9 am-5 pm
4. Jumbo car park, Lakatamia 10 am-5 pm
5. Eleftheria Square (start of Ledra Street) 8 am-5 pm

 

The rapid antigen testing programme was launched on 16 November and is part of a government effort to evaluate the epidemiological situation amongst the general population in Cyprus.

The programme is addressed to all citizens and especially those in professions that come into contact with the public, front-line professionals and goods distributors.

Citizens will be advised on their test result by text message within 24 hours or in writing, if they so wish, by the mobile units within 30 minutes from the sample collection.

(File photo)

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleGreek Cypriots in Rizokarpaso test positive to Covid-19
Next articleHealth Ministry reports 245 new PCR cases on Saturday

Top Stories

Local

Health Ministry reports 245 new PCR cases on Saturday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced 245 new Coronavirus cases out of 7,235 PCR tests on Saturday and another 79 from rapid antigen tests. A total of...
Read more
Local

15 rapid antigen testing sites to operate island-wide on Sunday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry issued on Saturday the list of the locations island-wide where the general population can take a rapid antigen test on Sunday,...
Read more
Local

Greek Cypriots in Rizokarpaso test positive to Covid-19

Josephine Koumettou -
Seven Greek-Cypriots tested positive to Coronavirus at the Turkish-held Rizokarpaso primary school, the CNA reports. Two are a teacher and a cleaner living in the...
Read more
World

Britain and Canada sign post-Brexit rollover trade deal

Josephine Koumettou -
Britain and Canada struck a rollover trade deal on Saturday to protect the flow of $27 billion-worth of goods and services between them after...
Read more
World

G20 to discuss post-pandemic world, back debt relief

Josephine Koumettou -
Leaders of the 20 biggest world economies (G20) will debate this weekend how to deal with the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic that has caused a...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Ministry reports 245 new PCR cases on Saturday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced 245 new Coronavirus cases out of 7,235 PCR tests on Saturday and another 79 from rapid antigen tests. A total of...
Read more
Local

Greek Cypriots in Rizokarpaso test positive to Covid-19

Josephine Koumettou -
Seven Greek-Cypriots tested positive to Coronavirus at the Turkish-held Rizokarpaso primary school, the CNA reports. Two are a teacher and a cleaner living in the...
Read more
Local

Nicosia: Police launch investigation into serious motorcycle accident

Josephine Koumettou -
Police in Nicosia are investigating a motorcycle accident that took place on Friday evening and resulted in the serious injury of a 20 year...
Read more
Local

Nursing staff test positive to Coronavirus at referral hospital

Josephine Koumettou -
Five nurses at the Coronavirus ward of the Famagusta referral hospital have tested positive to the virus, the CNA reports. Head of the hospital Amalia...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros