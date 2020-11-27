News Local Police fine 29 citizens, three premises over covid measures breach

Police fine 29 citizens, three premises over covid measures breach

Police fined 29 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They had carried out a total of 2,310 checks, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, 513 checks led to six citizens being fined, while after 468 checks in Limassol nine citizens were reported.

In Larnaca, out of 478 checks four citizens were reported, while in Famagusta a total of  405 checks seven citizens were reported.

In Paphos,  one citizen and 3 establishments were reported out of 318 checks. The premises were reported over no use of face masks, inadequate covid-19 instructions and  lack of antiseptics.

In Morphou, out of 110 checks one citizen was reported while traffic police handed out one fine and port police carried out 18 checks and no violations were recorded.

By Annie Charalambous
