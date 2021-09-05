147 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 515, 333 men and 182 women with an average age of 76.4. The Health Ministry also announced 147 new Coronavirus cases out of 29,833 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 5 September, taking confirmed infections to 116,621.

The 147 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Seven taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,303 tests today)

35 through private initiative (1,577 tests today)

One taken from public hospital labs (114 tests today)

50 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (10,774 tests today)

54 confirmed cases found through 14,065 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 54 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 5 Limassol 9 Nicosia 32 Paphos 4 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 3 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 25 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, five patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 13 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 29 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 12 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit, 17 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit, while five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 15 patients are being treated in the ICUs including five who are not intubated.