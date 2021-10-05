146 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 556, 353 men and 203 women with an average age of 76.4. The Health Ministry also announced 146 new Coronavirus cases out of 53,610 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 5 October, taking confirmed infections to 120,761.

The 146 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

23 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (213 tests today)

Seven from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,278 tests today)

38 through private initiative (2,013 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of GP referral programs (498 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of public hospital labs (204 tests today)

48 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (28,349 tests today)

20 confirmed cases found through 20,052 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

Three tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures.

Analytically the 20 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 3 Limassol 4 Nicosia 3 Paphos 2 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 8 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 17 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit. Also five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Furthermore, one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 Unit of Makarion Hospital. Finally, 13 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one who is not intubated.