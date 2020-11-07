68 fines for violating curfew and not wearing masks

The Cyprus Police carried out a total of 2,398 island-wide checks during the last 24 hours, reporting 21 individuals who violated a curfew on movement between 11.00 pm and 5.00 am. Another 57 people were reported for not wearing face masks, as well as one establishment owner, for violating the measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In Nicosia, 19 individuals were reported after 192 checks and in Limassol 15 people were found to violate measures after conducting 562 checks. Police also reported 14 individuals after 410 checks in Larnaca, and 9 people after 518 checks in Paphos.

In Famagusta 534 checks led to 9 individuals being reported and in Morphou area 139 checks were carried out with two people being reported.

Furthermore, the Port Police carried out 43 checks. No violations were reported.

(philenews/CNA)