News Local 68 fines for violating curfew and not wearing masks

68 fines for violating curfew and not wearing masks

The Cyprus Police carried out a total of 2,398 island-wide checks during the last 24 hours, reporting 21 individuals who violated a curfew on movement between 11.00 pm and 5.00 am. Another 57 people were reported for not wearing face masks, as well as one establishment owner, for violating the measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In Nicosia, 19 individuals were reported after 192 checks and in Limassol 15 people were found to violate measures after conducting 562 checks. Police also reported 14 individuals after 410 checks in Larnaca, and 9 people after 518 checks in Paphos.

In Famagusta 534 checks led to 9 individuals being reported and in Morphou area 139 checks were carried out with two people being reported.

Furthermore, the Port Police carried out 43 checks. No violations were reported.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleSeveral COVID-19 cases in slaughterhouses
Next articlePolice arrest man for illegal possession of property

Top Stories

Local

Serious accident involving a cyclist occurred in Limassol (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
A very serious accident involving a cyclist has just occurred in Limassol. From the preliminary examination it seems that the cyclist was trying to cross...
Read more
Local

COVID-19 calling health system into question

gavriella -
COVID-19 is calling the health system into questions since figures show that Cyprus is just before the worst case scenario. The Health Ministry is...
Read more
World

Protests continue across America over post-election uncertainty

gavriella -
Hundreds of American protesters took to the streets across the country for a third straight night on Friday (November 6) to demonstrate against what...
Read more
Local

Labor Minister not to allow abuse of support schemes

gavriella -
The Ministry’s determination not to permit abuse of the support measures which are being implemented to face the consequences of the pandemic noted in...
Read more
Local

More than 100 policemen and firemen in self-isolation

gavriella -
The Chief of Police yesterday gave new orders to the Police Commissioners in all districts. Stylianos Papatheodorou asked for intensification of checks making sure...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Serious accident involving a cyclist occurred in Limassol (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
A very serious accident involving a cyclist has just occurred in Limassol. From the preliminary examination it seems that the cyclist was trying to cross...
Read more
Local

COVID-19 calling health system into question

gavriella -
COVID-19 is calling the health system into questions since figures show that Cyprus is just before the worst case scenario. The Health Ministry is...
Read more
Local

Labor Minister not to allow abuse of support schemes

gavriella -
The Ministry’s determination not to permit abuse of the support measures which are being implemented to face the consequences of the pandemic noted in...
Read more
Local

More than 100 policemen and firemen in self-isolation

gavriella -
The Chief of Police yesterday gave new orders to the Police Commissioners in all districts. Stylianos Papatheodorou asked for intensification of checks making sure...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros