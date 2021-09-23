145 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 550, 350 men and 200 women with an average age of 76.3. The Health Ministry also announced 145 new Coronavirus cases out of 57,324 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 23 September, taking confirmed infections to 119,481.

The 145 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

31 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (250 tests today)

Three from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,572 tests today)

26 through private initiative (2,540 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of public hospital labs (165 tests today)

63 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (29,843 tests today)

19 confirmed cases found through 21,920 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

31 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs

Three tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures

Analytically the 19 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 4 Limassol 2 Nicosia 3 Paphos 0 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 8 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 19 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and six patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit. Also three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital. Finally, 12 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four who are not intubated.