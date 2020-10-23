Early dissolution of parliament proposal debated before plenum – UPDATED

The House plenum on Friday began debating a proposal by the Green party and independent MP Anna Theologou for the early dissolution of the body.

And for the government to resign in view of the ‘golden passports’ scandal recently uncovered by Al Jazeera.

An embarrassing for Cyprus video shows top ranking officials trying to help a foreign investor with a criminal record get a Cypriot – thus, an EU – passport in exchange for cash.

In the meantime, President Nicos Anastasiades has made clear that he does not intend to step down.

Opposition MPs have repeatedly said over the past couple of weeks that the government’s responsibility was overwhelming since it failed to draw and implement a proper citizenship by investment programme.

This has been now scrapped after the scandalous revelations but the opposition still argues that the one in place for years had only benefitted a small segment of the economy, mainly developers, and not the real one. It did nothing to support social cohesion, either.

The scandal sparked a huge public backlash, which forced the resignations of House president Demetris Syllouris and Opposition Akel MP Christakis Giovanis – one of the biggest developers in Cyprus.

The Green party has said they tabled the proposal because of the rising public suspicion and outrage concerning parliament and those in power.

And that it would be the right thing for the current composition to change if the people choose to do so.

The island’s next parliamentary elections are scheduled for May.