News Local Early dissolution of parliament proposal debated before plenum - UPDATED

Early dissolution of parliament proposal debated before plenum – UPDATED

Decree on putting a ceiling on specific bank charges is imminent

The House plenum on Friday began debating a proposal by the Green party and independent MP Anna Theologou for the early dissolution of the body.

And for the government to resign in view of the ‘golden passports’ scandal recently uncovered by Al Jazeera.

An embarrassing for Cyprus video shows top ranking officials trying to help a foreign investor with a criminal record get a Cypriot – thus, an EU – passport in exchange for cash.

In the meantime, President Nicos Anastasiades has made clear that he does not intend to step down.

Opposition MPs have repeatedly said over the past couple of weeks that  the government’s responsibility was overwhelming since it failed to draw and implement a proper citizenship by investment programme.

This has been now scrapped after the scandalous revelations but the opposition still argues that the one in place for years had only benefitted a small segment of the economy, mainly developers, and not the real one. It did nothing to support social cohesion, either.

The scandal sparked a huge public backlash, which forced the resignations of House president Demetris Syllouris and Opposition Akel MP Christakis Giovanis – one of the biggest developers in Cyprus.

The Green party has said they tabled the proposal because of the rising public suspicion and outrage concerning parliament and those in power.

And that it would be the right thing for the current composition to change if the people choose to do so.

The island’s next parliamentary elections are scheduled for May.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleIf experiencing covid symptoms stay away from GPs offices
Next articleCovid restrictive measure on sports, social, other activities of under-18s clarified

Top Stories

Local

House Plenum votes against dissolution of Parliament

gavriella -
On Friday the House plenum debated a proposal by the Green party and independent MP Anna Theologou for the early dissolution of the body...
Read more
Local

Adamos Adamou elected 12th President of the House of Representatives

gavriella -
Left-wing MP Adamos Adamou was elected unrivaled 12th President of the House of Representatives on Friday, with the votes of the majority of MPs,...
Read more
Local

American Medical Center denies announced confirmed COVID case

gavriella -
The American Medical Center strongly denied a Health Ministry announcement alleging a confirmed case had been recorded there. The American Center pointed out that...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry’s decision on three nurses

gavriella -
At the orders of Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou, the procedures for the continuation of the employment of the three nurses at the Famagusta General...
Read more
Local

The certificate for workers’ movement returns in Limassol and Paphos

gavriella -
The certificate for workers’ movement in Limassol and Paphos returns and those needing to move around in these two towns after 23:00 and until...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

House Plenum votes against dissolution of Parliament

gavriella -
On Friday the House plenum debated a proposal by the Green party and independent MP Anna Theologou for the early dissolution of the body...
Read more
Local

Adamos Adamou elected 12th President of the House of Representatives

gavriella -
Left-wing MP Adamos Adamou was elected unrivaled 12th President of the House of Representatives on Friday, with the votes of the majority of MPs,...
Read more
Local

American Medical Center denies announced confirmed COVID case

gavriella -
The American Medical Center strongly denied a Health Ministry announcement alleging a confirmed case had been recorded there. The American Center pointed out that...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry’s decision on three nurses

gavriella -
At the orders of Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou, the procedures for the continuation of the employment of the three nurses at the Famagusta General...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros