144 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 144 new Coronavirus cases out of 55,422 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 21 October, taking confirmed infections to 122,996.

The 144 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

26 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (333 tests today)

12 from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,349 tests today)

26 through private initiative (1,490 tests today)

One taken within the framework of public hospital labs (178 tests today)

57 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (28,598 tests today)

22 confirmed cases found through 22,437 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

37 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 22 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 2 Limassol 7 Nicosia 3 Paphos 4 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 6 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 12 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit. Also four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Also three patients are being treated at the Covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 11 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.