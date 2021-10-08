144 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 144 new Coronavirus cases out of 55,413 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 8 October, taking confirmed infections to 121,136.
The 144 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:
- 19 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (323 tests today)
- 10 from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,722 tests today)
- 30 through private initiative (1,827 tests today)
- Two taken within the framework of public hospital labs (195 tests today)
- 57 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (29,971 tests today)
- 26 confirmed cases found through 20,235 antigen rapid tests.
Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:
- 140 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs
Analytically the 26 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:
|Confirmed Cases
|Larnaca
|6
|Limassol
|2
|Nicosia
|5
|Paphos
|3
|Famagusta
|1
|Old people’s homes
|0
|Schools
|8
|National Guard
|0
|Closed structures
|0
|Sampling at airports
|1
In total, 13 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.
Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit. Also 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 Unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 11 patients are being treated in the ICUs.