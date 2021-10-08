NewsLocal144 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday

144 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 144 new Coronavirus cases out of 55,413 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 8 October, taking confirmed infections to 121,136.

The 144 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 19 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (323 tests today)
  • 10 from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,722 tests today)
  • 30 through private initiative (1,827 tests today)
  • Two taken within the framework of public hospital labs (195 tests today)
  • 57 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (29,971 tests today)
  • 26 confirmed cases found through 20,235 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 140 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs

Analytically the 26 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 6
Limassol 2
Nicosia 5
Paphos 3
Famagusta 1
Old people’s homes 0
Schools 8
National Guard 0
Closed structures 0
Sampling at airports 1

In total, 13 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit. Also 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 Unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 11 patients are being treated in the ICUs.

 

 

By gavriella
Previous articleCabinet approves a three-year Action Plan against child sexual abuse

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros