News Local As Turks prepare to partially open Varosha beach, Cyprus President briefs EU

President sends letter on natural gas proposal to UNSG

As the Turkish side in divided Cyprus prepare to partially open on Thursday the abandoned beach area of Varosha in Famagusta, President Nicos Anastasiades has briefed on the phone President of the European Council Charles Michel.

According to a written statement by the Deputy Government Spokesman, the President briefed him thoroughly of the illegal actions by Turkey in Turkish-held Famagusta that violate UN resolutions and UN Security Council decisions.

President Anastasiades also briefed  Michel on  the actions taken by the Republic of Cyprus in relation to the illegal actions of Turkey and stressed the need for Ankara`s compliance with the relevant UN resolutions.

He also said that he would raise the issue of Turkey`s violations at the forthcoming European Council.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.

UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Efforts over the years for the legitimate citizens of Famagusta to return to the city have met with the refusal of the Turkish side, despite numerous decisions and resolutions by the UN, EU and other international institutions.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and “prime minister” of the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime Ersin Tatar announced on Tuesday in Ankara the opening of the beach area of the abandoned town of Famagusta on Thursday.

By Annie Charalambous
