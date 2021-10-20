143 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 566, 360 men and 206 women with an average age of 76.2. The Health Ministry also announced 143 new Coronavirus cases out of 46,367 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 20 October, taking confirmed infections to 122,852.

The 143 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

33 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (313 tests today)

Five from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,548 tests today)

20 through private initiative (1,434 tests today)

Nine taken within the framework of public hospital labs (208 tests today)

41 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (22,378 tests today)

35 confirmed cases found through 21,378 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

267 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals

One test taken within the framework of checking closed structures

Analytically the 35 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 6 Limassol 5 Nicosia 8 Paphos 4 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 7 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 13 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit. Also five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Also three patients are being treated at the Covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 11 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one patient who is not intubated.