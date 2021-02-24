News Local 143 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Wednesday

143 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 231, 154 men and 77 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry announced 143 new Coronavirus cases out of 26,603 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 24 February, taking confirmed infections to 33,710.

The 143 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 49 through tracing of primary contacts (283 tests today)
  • Two through tracing of secondary contacts 54 tests today)
  • 12 through private initiative (698 tests today)
  • Four from public hospital labs (406 tests today)
  • Two from antigen rapid test conducted privately (202 tests today)
  • 74 confirmed cases found through 24,707 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

  • 250 tests conducted within the framework of the program of GP referrals
  • Three tests conducted within the framework of checking the Cyprus Baskeball and Volleyball Federations.

Analytically the 74 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 1
Limassol 51
Larnaca 11
Nicosia 7
Famagusta 3
Old people’s homes 0
Special schools 0
Ypsonas Industrial Area 1

In total, 22 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 16 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, seven in the COVID-19 unit, and one in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 31 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
