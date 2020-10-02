News Local Most COVID cases in Larnaca and Famagusta

Most COVID cases in Larnaca and Famagusta

FILE PHOTO: A French doctor, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, holds a test tube after administering a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cambrai, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Most COVID-19 cases in the past 15 days were detected in Larnaca and Famagusta areas, epidemiologist Valentinos Silvestros, member of the contact tracing unit, told CNA. He noted that the tracing process becomes even more difficult because people refuse to name their close contacts. He said that this does not apply only for Achna residents but is a general phenomenon. We had also cases in Limassol where people did not give information, he noted. Moreover he said that the team responsible for tracing contacts will submit a recommendation to the Health Ministry to proceed with targeted random tests for the population.

By gavriella
