1420 only for emergencies regarding COVID-19

Due to the increased number of telephone calls to the telephone center 1420 of the Ambulance Service, it is pointed out that the center will only operate for emergencies regarding COVID-19 and not for general questions.

For general questions regarding COVID-19, the citizens can contact the telephone center 1412 (0800- 2000 Monday to Friday) or visit the website [email protected]. Moreover information is also available on the website https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/.

It is also reminded that people over 60 or people with disabilities can visit retail stores of beverage and food from the stores’ opening until 0900. Such stores are:

Supermarkets

Fruit markets

Mini-markets

Butcheries

Fisheries

Pharmacies

Bakeries and kiosks are not included in the above category.

