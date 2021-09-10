142 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Friday 

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 527, 339 men and 188 women with an average age of 76.4. The Health Ministry also announced 142 new Coronavirus cases out of 56,668 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 10 September, taking confirmed infections to 117,695.

The 142 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

14 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (251 tests today)

Eight taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,209 tests today)

33 through private initiative (2,594 tests today)

Eight taken from public hospital labs (182 tests today)

60 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (30,186 tests today)

19 confirmed cases found through 20,115 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally, the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

131 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 19 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 4 Limassol 3 Nicosia 4 Paphos 3 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 3 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 20 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 12 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Finally, 17 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two who are not intubated.