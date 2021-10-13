142 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 142 new Coronavirus cases out of 46,145 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 13 October, taking confirmed infections to 121,842.

The 142 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

35 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (375 tests today)

Two from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,170 tests today)

28 through private initiative (1,590 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of public hospital labs (220 tests today)

52 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (20,697 tests today)

19 confirmed cases found through 20,900 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 19 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 3 Limassol 1 Nicosia 6 Paphos 2 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 6 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 17 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit. Also seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Finally, nine patients are being treated in the ICUs including two who are not intubated.