142 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 142 new Coronavirus cases out of 53,801 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 15 October, taking confirmed infections to 122,137.

The 142 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

25 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (402 tests today)

Seven from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,682 tests today)

29 through private initiative (1,594 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of public hospital labs (224 tests today)

54 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (29,218 tests today)

24 confirmed cases found through 19,513 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

168 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 24 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 2 Limassol 4 Nicosia 12 Paphos 2 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 4 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 15 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, eightpatients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Also two patients are being treated at the Covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 10 patients are being treated in the ICUs.