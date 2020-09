Police said 62-year-old British national Glyn Christopher Oliver, who lives permanently in Paphos, is missing from his home since Tuesday and anyone with information to contact them.

Oliver (pictured) who wears glasses for myopia is 1.80m tall, slim, with blue eyes, grey hair and a beard. The last time he was seen was wearing a red vest, shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Paphos CID on 26-806021, the citizens hotline 1460, or the nearest police station.