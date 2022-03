Speaking to state radio, Interior Minister Nikos Nouris said that so far approximately 14,000 refugees have arrived to Cyprus from Ukraine. He also said that during yesterday’s summit of the European Interior Ministers in Brussels it was noted that refugees from Ukraine have increased to 3.8 million, while if clashes continue they will exceed 5 million.

Nouris said that during the summit it was decided to use money amounting to 17.5 million euros to support the Ukrainian refugees.