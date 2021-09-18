140 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 547, 349 men and 198 women with an average age of 76.3. The Health Ministry also announced 140 new Coronavirus cases out of 53,472 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 16 September, taking confirmed infections to 118,863.

The 140 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

One from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (42 tests today)

Four from checks of passengers at the Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,404 tests today)

42 through private initiative (2,654 tests today)

Eight taken from public hospital labs (134 tests today)

68 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (33,054 tests today)

17 confirmed cases found through 15,176 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

Eight tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 17 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 5 Limassol 3 Nicosia 4 Paphos 2 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 0 National Guard 1 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 21 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some 19 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 13 in the Increased Care Unit. Also five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit of the Paphos hospital. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the COVID unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 17 patients are being treated in the ICUs and one who is not intubated.