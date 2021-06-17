14-year-old still missing for days (PHOTO)

Marianna Ahmet, 14, is still missing from her house in Strovolos and the Police are releasing once again her photo hoping to collect information that might lead to her finding. June 2021.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222, the Citizens Line at 1460 or the closest police station.

Marianna has been missing since 10 June. She is described as 1.65, thin, with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with short sleeves, gray-white shorts and white shoes.