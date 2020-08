Fourteen year old Anzel Ioannou has been reported as missing in Nicosia.

She left her home yesterday at six thirty in the afternoon.

Police describe her as 1.70, of normal built, long hair brunette. She was wearing black short trousers, a yellow t-shirt, black track shoes and was holding a red shoulder bag.

Authorities are calling on anyone with information to call 22-802222, the Citizen’s Line at 1460 or the nearest police station.