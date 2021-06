Police are looking for Marianna Ahmet, 14, who has been missing from her house in Strovolos since 10:00 on 10 June 2021.

Marianna is described as 1.65, thin, with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a blck T-shirt with short sleeves, gray-white shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222, the Citizens Line at 1460 or the closest police station.