14-year-old missing from home (photo)

The Police have released the photo and details of a 14-year-old who has been missing from her place of residence in Nicosia, aiming to collect information that might lead to her.

The girl is Marianna Ahmet who has been missing since 19.00 on Friday 12 November, 2021.

Marianna is 1.65, of normal build, with black hair up to her shoulder.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, orange sleeveless blouse, black jacket, and black athletic shoes. She was also carrying a black shoulder bag.

Anyone with any information, should contact the Police CID at 22-802222 or at the Citzen line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.

