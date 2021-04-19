14-year-old missing from her place of residence (PHOTO)

Police are looking for 14-year old Marianna Ahmet, who has been reported missing from her place of residence in Nicosia since 05:00 this morning.

The Police are releasing her photo to collect information that might help finding her.

Marianna is described as being 1.65, of average build with black wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jean shorts, blue blouse and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.