14 year old British teen girl found following appeal

14 year old British teen girl found following appeal

 

Authorities have found 14 year old British teen Electra Zoe Biles, safe and sound.

She had been missing from her home in Oroklini since yesterday noon.

Police have extended warm thanks to anyone who contributed in locating Electra.

By Constantinos Tsintas
