14 sexual abuse or harassment complaints, more expected

Complaints to police over indecent assaults or sexual abuse, have reached 14, including two male actors naming directors from Greece who have worked for the country’s Theatre Organisation.

That number is expected to rise, as victims of sexual abuse are calling in every day, wanting to start a complaint process or seeking advice.

As the tide of complaints against high profile politicians, coaches, sports officials, directors, actors and even a former bishop, continues, a second Cypriot actor came forward on Thursday naming a Greek director who was producing a play for the national theatre organisation.

The complaint was made to a special police unit, set up to look into sexual abuse and assault cases.

Another actor has also accused a different Greek director, with authorities in Cyprus now working with police in Greece on whether testimony will be needed from the two directors either in Athens or Nicosia.

It has been explicitly stated that the Cypriot actors’ charges don’t concern director Dimitris Lignadis who was jailed pending a trial, following charges of raping minors.

The Cyprus Theatre Organisation said it has not received any complaints of sexual harassment or related offences.

Head of the actors union Andreas Tselepos said this was an opportunity to set up codes of conduct that will never allow such behaviour to take place again. A special committee is being set up.

Some of the cases will be referred to the Attorney General’s Office next week.