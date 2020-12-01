Insider Economy 13th month salary not certain in private sector

13th month salary not certain in private sector

Cyprus sees sharp decline in exports for 2019

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many companies in the private sector are unable to pay 13th month salary to their employees who are contacting trade unions for guidance.

Labor Minister Zeta Emilianidou said that the 13th month salary, is protected by the Protection of Salaries Law, and confirmed that she intends to discuss the issue with social partners around 10-11 December. However, she made it clear that there is legislation on the issue and any requests or differences should refer to the Code of Industrial Relations.

Trade Unions have not so far received any complaints, however, according to sources, there are indications that some companies connect the 13th month salary with the government support measures.

On the other hand, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry is also asking its members to pay the 13th month salary, if possible. Otherwise to discuss the issue with employees and reach agreement and not to make unilateral decisions.

(insider)

By gavriella
Previous articleFewer Cypriots now going abroad to work
Next articleMetropolitan of Paphos in self-isolation

Top Stories

Local

Foreign experts for the cataract patients

gavriella -
The police may call foreign experts in relation to the serious incident with the eight people who were operated for cataract and then had...
Read more
Local

Metropolitan of Paphos in self-isolation

gavriella -
Metropolitan of Paphos Georgios is in self-isolation due to the fact that he has been in contact with a COVID-19 confirmed case. The Metropolitan...
Read more
Economy

13th month salary not certain in private sector

gavriella -
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many companies in the private sector are unable to pay 13th month salary to their employees who are contacting...
Read more
Local

Fewer Cypriots now going abroad to work

gavriella -
Fewer Cypriots now go overseas for work while the domestic market is flooded with more and more migrants seeking a job and a better...
Read more
Local

Health Minister says General Healthcare System upgraded with new services

gavriella -
Cyprus' Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou has pointed out that yet another significant step has been taken to enrich and upgrade the healthcare services,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

George Soros:  Individual EU member states should issue perpetual bonds

Annie Charalambous -
In a new Project Syndicate article, Mr. Soros argues that his previous proposal that the EU should issue perpetual bonds is now impossible because of a...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus shipping proved resilient amidst the Covid-19 crisis

gavriella -
The Cyprus shipping industry has proved resilient amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the aim is for the sector to grow even further in the...
Read more
Economy

NPLs in the Cyprus banking system down by €132 million in July

gavriella -
Non- Performing Loans (NPLs) in the Cyprus banking system dropped by €132 million continuing their downward trajectory, assisted by disposals as well as the...
Read more
Economy

6.5-million-euro-deal for school in Paphos

gavriella -
APS, on behalf of the Hellenic Bank reached an agreement with a consortium of Cypriot and foreign investors for the sale of school facilities...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros