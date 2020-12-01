13th month salary not certain in private sector

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many companies in the private sector are unable to pay 13th month salary to their employees who are contacting trade unions for guidance.

Labor Minister Zeta Emilianidou said that the 13th month salary, is protected by the Protection of Salaries Law, and confirmed that she intends to discuss the issue with social partners around 10-11 December. However, she made it clear that there is legislation on the issue and any requests or differences should refer to the Code of Industrial Relations.

Trade Unions have not so far received any complaints, however, according to sources, there are indications that some companies connect the 13th month salary with the government support measures.

On the other hand, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry is also asking its members to pay the 13th month salary, if possible. Otherwise to discuss the issue with employees and reach agreement and not to make unilateral decisions.

