139 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 203, 136 men and 657women with an average age of 79.The Health Ministry also announced 139 new Coronavirus cases out of 28,659 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 3 February, taking confirmed infections to 31,263.

The 139 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

43 through tracing (238 tests today)

18 through private initiative (779 tests today)

Two from GP referrals (238 tests today)

11 from public hospital labs (324 tests today)

65 confirmed cases found through 26,943 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

137 tests taken within the framework of checking passengers at the Larnaca and Paphos Airports.

Analytically the 65 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 2 Limassol 27 Larnaca 8 Nicosia 19 Famagusta 6 Old people’s homes 1 National Guard 1 Health professionals 1

In total, 33 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 27 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 17 in the COVID-19 unit and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital, 39 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)