136 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 136 new Coronavirus cases out of 65,826 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 27 September, taking confirmed infections to 119,903.

The 136 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Eight from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (64 tests today)

Five from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports 3,255 tests today)

29 through private initiative (2,446 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of GP referral programs (326 tests today)

11 taken within the framework of public hospital labs (260 tests today)

63 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (37,313 tests today)

14 confirmed cases found through 22,162 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 14 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 1 Limassol 3 Nicosia 4 Paphos 1 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 5 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 21 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three patients are being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit. Also two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital, and one patient is being treated at the Paphos Hospital’s Increased Care Unit. Finally, 15 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one who is not intubated.