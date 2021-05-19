135 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 135 new Coronavirus cases out of 44,312 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 19 May, taking confirmed infections to 71,533.

The 135 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

22 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (441 tests today)

Two within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,047)

37through private initiative (1,993 tests today)

Eight from public hospital labs (289 tests today)

Seven from antigen rapid test conducted privately (1,021 tests today)

59 confirmed cases found through 38,276 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

245 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral

Analytically the 59 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 8 Limassol 22 Nicosia 13 Paphos 3 Famagusta 13 Industrial area of Ypsonas 0 Industrial area of Dali 0 National Guard 0 Schools 0 Old people’s homes 0

In total, 29 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 33 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 25 in the COVID-19 unit, and one in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 29 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit, while 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital.

(PIO