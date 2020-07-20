News Coronavirus Oxford vaccine can train immune system

Oxford vaccine can train immune system

AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, data showed on Monday.

The vaccine, called AZD1222 and being developed by AstraZeneca and scientists at Britain’s University of Oxford, did not prompt any serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal.

“We hope this means the immune system will remember the virus, so that our vaccine will protect people for an extended period,” study lead author Andrew Pollard of the University of Oxford said.

“However, we need more research before we can confirm the vaccine effectively protects against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection, and for how long any protection lasts,” he said.

AstraZeneca’s is among the leading vaccine candidates against a pandemic that has claimed more than 600,000 lives, alongside others in mid and late-stage trials.

These include shots being developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech, another from state-owned Chinese firm Sinopharm, and one from the U.S. biotech firm Moderna.

AstraZeneca has signed agreements with governments around the world to supply the vaccine should it prove effective and gain regulatory approval. The company has said it will not seek to profit from the vaccine during the pandemic.

Researchers said the vaccine caused minor side effects more frequently than a control group, but some of these could be reduced by taking paracetamol, with no serious adverse events from the vaccine.

By Andreas Nicolaides
Previous articleKAMPANARIO
Next articleNo new coronavirus cases detected in Cyprus

Top Stories

Local

No new coronavirus cases detected in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
No new coronavirus cases were detected in Cyprus on Monday, the Health Ministry said. The number of cases remains at 1,038. In total 1,565 tests were...
Read more
Coronavirus

Oxford vaccine can train immune system

Andreas Nicolaides -
AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, data showed on Monday. The vaccine, called...
Read more
Local

Visitors from 51 countries in Groups A, B and C as from 23 July

Maria Bitar -
As of today, visitors from 51 countries can enter Cyprus after the Epidemiological Monitoring and Control of Infectious Diseases Unit of the Medical Services...
Read more
World

Masks now mandatory in indoor public spaces in France

Maria Bitar -
Masks became mandatory in enclosed spaces including shops across France on Monday July 20th, 2020, in an effort to prevent a second wave of...
Read more
World

United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars on Japanese rocket

Maria Bitar -
The United Arab Emirates launched its first mission to Mars on Monday July 20th, 2020, as it strives to develop its scientific and technological...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Masks now mandatory in indoor public spaces in France

Maria Bitar -
Masks became mandatory in enclosed spaces including shops across France on Monday July 20th, 2020, in an effort to prevent a second wave of...
Read more
World

United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars on Japanese rocket

Maria Bitar -
The United Arab Emirates launched its first mission to Mars on Monday July 20th, 2020, as it strives to develop its scientific and technological...
Read more
Local

45% of Cypriots cannot afford a one-week holiday

Maria Bitar -
In 2019, 29% of residents of EU Member States aged 16 or over were unable to afford an annual one-week holiday away from home. This...
Read more
World

Britain signs deals with Pfizer, BioNTech, Valneva for COVID-19 vaccines

Annie Charalambous -
Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech alliance and French group...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros