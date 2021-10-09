134 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced 134 new Coronavirus cases out of 46,046 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 9 October, taking confirmed infections to 121,270.

The 134 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Three from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (24 tests today)

14 from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,543 tests today)

41 through private initiative (1,861 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of public hospital labs (166 tests today)

46 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (31,479 tests today)

26 confirmed cases found through 9,961 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

11 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs

One test taken within the framework of checking closed structures

Analytically the 26 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 5 Limassol 4 Nicosia 8 Paphos 8 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 13 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit. Also 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Furthermore, one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 Unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 11 patients are being treated in the ICUs.