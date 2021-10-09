134 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced 134 new Coronavirus cases out of 46,046 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 9 October, taking confirmed infections to 121,270.
The 134 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:
- Three from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (24 tests today)
- 14 from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,543 tests today)
- 41 through private initiative (1,861 tests today)
- Four taken within the framework of public hospital labs (166 tests today)
- 46 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (31,479 tests today)
- 26 confirmed cases found through 9,961 antigen rapid tests.
Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:
- 11 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs
- One test taken within the framework of checking closed structures
Analytically the 26 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:
|Confirmed Cases
|Larnaca
|5
|Limassol
|4
|Nicosia
|8
|Paphos
|8
|Famagusta
|1
|Old people’s homes
|0
|Schools
|0
|National Guard
|0
|Closed structures
|0
|Sampling at airports
|0
In total, 13 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.
Some six patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit. Also 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Furthermore, one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 Unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 11 patients are being treated in the ICUs.