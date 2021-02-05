News Local 133 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths announced on Friday

133 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths announced on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 210, 141 men and 69 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 133 new Coronavirus cases out of 30,333 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 5 February, taking confirmed infections to 31,512.

The 133 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 32 through tracing (249 tests today)
  • 23 through private initiative (1,021 tests today)
  • 10 from public hospital labs (307 tests today)
  • 68 confirmed cases found through 28,461 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

  • 260 tests taken within the framework of checking passengers at the Larnaca and Paphos Airports.
  • 35 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

 

Analytically the 68 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 4
Limassol 42
Larnaca 8
Nicosia 9
Famagusta 3
Old people’s homes 2
National Guard 0
Industrial areas 0

In total, 31 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 23 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, 17 in the COVID-19 unit and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 33 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get rapid tests on Saturday 6 February

Top Stories

Local

133 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths announced on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 210,...
Read more
Local

Where to get rapid tests on Saturday 6 February

gavriella -
A free screening program of rapid antigen testing is in progress the whole week for employees who are returning to their workplace on 8...
Read more
Local

Vaccination appointments for citizens over the age of 80

gavriella -
The National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 implementation continues with more appointments as of tomorrow 6 February 2021, at 9 am. Access to the Vaccination...
Read more
World

Turkish president slams US over statement on events at Istanbul-based university

gavriella -
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, criticized the US officials' statements on events at an Istanbul-based university. On the demonstrations at...
Read more
Local

Traffic accident on Larnaca-Nicosia road; lane now open

gavriella -
Due to a traffic accident the right lane of the Larnaca – Nicosia highway near Lymbia is closed. Police are advising drivers to be careful. At...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Where to get rapid tests on Saturday 6 February

gavriella -
A free screening program of rapid antigen testing is in progress the whole week for employees who are returning to their workplace on 8...
Read more
Local

Vaccination appointments for citizens over the age of 80

gavriella -
The National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 implementation continues with more appointments as of tomorrow 6 February 2021, at 9 am. Access to the Vaccination...
Read more
Local

Traffic accident on Larnaca-Nicosia road; lane now open

gavriella -
Due to a traffic accident the right lane of the Larnaca – Nicosia highway near Lymbia is closed. Police are advising drivers to be careful. At...
Read more
Local

First doses of Astrazeneca vaccine in Cyprus on Monday

gavriella -
A total of 7,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Cyprus on Monday and the Advisory Scientific Committee on COVID-19 suggested its...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros