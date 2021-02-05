133 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths announced on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 210, 141 men and 69 women with an average age of 79. The Health Ministry also announced 133 new Coronavirus cases out of 30,333 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 5 February, taking confirmed infections to 31,512.

The 133 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

32 through tracing (249 tests today)

23 through private initiative (1,021 tests today)

10 from public hospital labs (307 tests today)

68 confirmed cases found through 28,461 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

260 tests taken within the framework of checking passengers at the Larnaca and Paphos Airports.

35 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

Analytically the 68 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 4 Limassol 42 Larnaca 8 Nicosia 9 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 2 National Guard 0 Industrial areas 0

In total, 31 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 23 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, 17 in the COVID-19 unit and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 33 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)