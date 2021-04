In total there have been 131 references about side effects from the vaccinations in Cyprus, and most of them were in relation to the Pfizer vaccine.

In a statement during a news conference, Elena Panagiotopoulou, deputy head of the Pharmaceutical Services, said that out of these 131 references, 109 were mild ones while 21 people had to be hospitalized.

She added that 72 references were related to the Pfizer vaccine, 56 the AstraZeneca one, and three the Moderna vaccine.