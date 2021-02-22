131 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 230, 154 men and 76 women with an average age of 79.The Health Ministry announced 131 new Coronavirus cases out of 34,190 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 22 February, taking confirmed infections to 33,391.

The 131 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

34 through tracing of primary contacts (312 tests today)

One through tracing of secondary contacts (158 tests today)

Six through checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (899 tests today)

10 through private initiative (712 tests today)

Five from public hospital labs (200 tests today)

75 confirmed cases found through 31,236 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

399 antigen rapid tests in private labs

272 tests carried out within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 75 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 0 Limassol 44 Larnaca 9 Nicosia 20 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Special schools 0 Limassol Industrial Area 2

In total, 22 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 18 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator and seven in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 23 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the COVID Unit of the Makarion Hospital.

(PIO)