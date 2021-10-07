131 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 131 new Coronavirus cases out of 56,507 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 7 October, taking confirmed infections to 120,992.

The 131 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

10 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (245 tests today)

Four from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,571 tests today)

39 through private initiative (1,783 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of public hospital labs (198 tests today)

55 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (30,811 tests today)

17 confirmed cases found through 20,780 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

119 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs

Analytically the 17 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 1 Limassol 0 Nicosia 6 Paphos 4 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 5 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 15 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit. Also seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 Unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 12 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one who is not intubated.