131 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 131 new Coronavirus cases out of 56,507 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 7 October, taking confirmed infections to 120,992.
The 131 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:
- 10 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (245 tests today)
- Four from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,571 tests today)
- 39 through private initiative (1,783 tests today)
- Six taken within the framework of public hospital labs (198 tests today)
- 55 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (30,811 tests today)
- 17 confirmed cases found through 20,780 antigen rapid tests.
Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:
- 119 tests taken within the framework of GP referral programs
Analytically the 17 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:
|Confirmed Cases
|Larnaca
|1
|Limassol
|0
|Nicosia
|6
|Paphos
|4
|Famagusta
|0
|Old people’s homes
|0
|Schools
|5
|National Guard
|0
|Closed structures
|0
|Sampling at airports
|1
In total, 15 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.
Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit. Also seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 Unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 12 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one who is not intubated.