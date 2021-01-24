130 new cases, three deaths announced on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 186, 125 men and 61 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 130 new Coronavirus cases out of 7,440 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 24 January, taking confirmed infections to 30,017.

The 130 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

40 through tracing (325 tests today)

23 through private initiative (764 tests today)

Three from public hospital labs (69 tests today)

One through GP referrals (264 tests today)

63 confirmed cases found through 6,318 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 63 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 8 Limassol 15 Larnaca 19 Nicosia 14 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 5 Closed structures 0

In total, 54 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 35 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 21 in the COVID-19 unit and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

Two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital, 47 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit.

