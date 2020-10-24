130 cases today, most from private initiative-28 patients in hospital

One hundred and thirty new Covid-19 cases were announced today, out of 4 thousand 285 tests, taking the total number of confirmed patients to 3 thousand 444.

New patients were confirmed through the following tests:

31 through contact tracing (394 tests)

81 through private initiative (2,187 tests)

5 from expatriates/passengers (1085 tests)

2 from public hospital labs (128 tests today)

9 from GP referrals and special patient groups (268 tests)

2 from students and teachers (22 tests)

No confirmed cases were found in pensioners’ care homes, migrant structures, and football clubs.

23 people are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, four of which in the increased care unit. Two patients remain intubated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, while three other people are being treated in a Covid-19 ward.