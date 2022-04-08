13-year-old girl in hospital after using crystal ice

More and more minors seem to get involved with drugs, while after they become of age, some of them undertake the role of trafficker. In addition to the case of a 17-year-old girl in Limassol, who tested positive to drugs when arrested for a robbery, another incident was recorded with two underage sisters.

According to O Philelefteros information, three days ago, a 13-year-old girl was taken to the Limassol General Hospital in a semiconscious state. According to the same information, she fainted at home and her mother took her to hospital. Following blood tests crystal ice drug was found in her.

The Limassol Anti-Narcotic Unit YKAN was called to investigate the case. The young girl’s 15-year-old sister was also interrogated and she admitted that both she and her sister use drugs. She even provided information about their dealer. According to information, YKAN yesterday arrested a 22-year-old man from India, in relation to the case.