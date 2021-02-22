13-year-old driving at 82 klm/hour

Members of the Larnaca Traffic Police stopped a car that was moving at 82 klm an hour instead of 65 which is the limit. The Policemen ascertained that the driver was a 13-year-old, the co-driver was a 46-year-old and at the backs seats were a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

All passengers were taken to the Police Station where charges were filed against the 46-year-old who let a minor drive his car.

All adults were also fined for violating the health decrees.

The Larnaca Traffic Police continues the investigation.

