13 people charged for playing poker

The Police in Limassol are investigating a case of gambling since last night they found 13 people in a house in Ypsonas playing poker.

Following a tip, police members secured a court warrant and invaded a house in Ypsonas where they found eight people playing poker. Another three people were found in the house as well as the owner of the house who organized the game. The 13 persons were fined 300 each for violation of health protocols. Additionally, the people gambling were also charged in writing and will be later called to appear in Court.

