13 new Coronavirus cases on Sunday, says Health Ministry-UPDATE

The Health Ministry announced 13 new cases of Coronavirus in Cyprus on Sunday out of 3,177 tests.

This raises the total number of confirmed cases in Cyprus to 1,824.

The new cases are:

2 through tracing (202 tests today) One is from the family environment of a case announced on 2 October through hospital labs. The second is a close contact of an individual who tested positive on 28 September. He is a pupil at a Limassol gymnasium but has not been going to school because he was a contact of a confirmed case.

2 from passengers and repatriates (1226 tests today) Both arrived from Poland on 3 October.

1 from public hospital labs (228 tests today) The case is a pupil at a Limassol gymnasium where other pupils have previously tested positive. The pupil had come into contact with the children who previously tested positive during an extracurricular activity. The child does not have symptoms.

6 through private initiative (781 tests today) One arrived from Italy on 23 September and presented symptoms on 26 September (myalgia). One arrived from Russia on 21 September and took the test on day 12 as per the relevant decree in order to be released from quarantine. One is a pupil at a Limassol gymnasium and took the test by own initiative due to other cases found at a location where he partakes in an extracurricular activity. One developed symptoms on 2 October (fever and myalgia). One arrived from Serbia on 3 October with a negative test they had taken before travelling on 1 October. They took the test again by own initiative in Cyprus. No details available yet on the sixth individual as neither the tracing team nor the private lab have been able to reach them.

2 from GP referrals and special patient groups (224 tests today) One developed symptoms on 1 October (fever, myalgia and sore throat). The second has a travel history (Paris on 27 September). They developed symptoms on 30 September (fever and ageusia).



The following tests were also carried out, all negative:

337 tests carried out in football teams by the Cyprus Football Association

154 tests to pupils and school staff

25 tests in migrant reception centres