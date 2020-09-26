13-Cyprus back to double digits but no cases yet out of Larnaca and youth sampling programmes

13 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Cyprus in the past 24 hours out of a total of 3 thousand 220 diagnostic tests.

The latest results raise the total number of coronavirus cases to 1684.

5 cases were detected out of 586 tests carried out through private initiative. Three are out of the cluster of the first division team Ethnikos Achnas.

1 new case was found out of 116 tests conducted in state hospitals.

6 new cases were detected out of 922 samples in the framework of passenger and repatriation control.

1 case was detected out of 193 samples under the programme of referrals by GPs and control of special groups through public health clinics.

Significantly no cases were detected out of 764 samples of people aged 18 to 40 in areas with large concentration of individuals, as well as the three thousand people sampling programme in Larnaca (101 tests) and testing in schools, including pupils, teachers and other staff (281 tests).

14 people are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, three in intensive care.